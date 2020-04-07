Government+attention+focused+on+transport+problems+faced+by+health+workers

A discussion was held yesterday between Provincial Health Service Directors, Regional Health Services Directors and Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi on immediate procedures that should be taken to prevent the Corona Virus from spreading.

This was at the Narahenpita Blood Transfusion Center.

Provincial and regional health officers informed the Minister that steps should be taken to expedite the provision of People’s Protection Equipment, Disinfectants and face masks to prevent the spread of the virus.

Attention was also focused on transport problems being faced by health workers, on this occasion.