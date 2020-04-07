A prison bus overturns and 6 officials hospitalized – (video)

A prison bus that was travelling from Nuwara Eliya to Badulla Prison has veered off the road and fallen on to a house. As a result six prison officers who were in the bus sustained injuries and were admitted to the Nuwara Eliya Hospital, according to the Nuwara Eliya Police.

This accident had taken place on 31 March at about 5.30 pm near the bend close to the Hakgala Botanical Gardens on the Nuwara Eliya – Badulla main road.

Three female prison officers and three male prison officers were injured in this accident and hospitalized.

The Nuwara Eliya Police which is carrying out investigations into the accident said that at the time of the accident, there were no detainees in the bus and that when the bus toppled on to a house it had caused much damage to it.

It is said that when the bus fell on to the house, the residents had run out in fear and escaped injury. The bus was also severely damaged in the accident.