Curfew was lifted in all the districts except the ones identified as high-risk districts this morning.



However, our correspondents stated that the turnout of people visiting the townships to buy their essential goods has declined.



Normal crowds were seen in certain markets in some areas and many visitors to them are following health protection methods.



At the same time, our correspondent stated that the Colombo Manning Market has received sufficient stocks of vegetable but there was a lack of whole sellers in the market to make purchases.