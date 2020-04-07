සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Information that a Sri Lankan woman who contracted the Corona virus in New York City has died

Wednesday, 01 April 2020 - 13:39

Information has been reported that a 84 year old Sri Lankan woman from Kadawatha living in New York City had been infected with the Corona virus and died.

Although an inquiry was made about this from the Ministry of Foreign Relations, a spokeswoman said that this incident cannot be confirmed as yet.

The total US death toll from the coronavirus pandemic topped 4,000 today more than double the number from three days earlier.

Last Saturday this figure was 2031 and it has doubled over the weekend which is of significance.

The White House said that up to two hundred and forty thousand Americans could die due to the Virus.

At a media briefing held yesterday President Donald Trump said that the upcoming two weeks could prove to be painful.

A well-known musician and a trumpet player in America, Valesz Ronnie has also died of the virus, it is reported.

It is reported that about 80 percent of the population in America now remains at home, engaged in work as well.

Foreign reports said there was a shortage of medicine in most hospitals too.

Meanwhile, a reporter of CNN too has been infected with the Corona Virus.

Foreign media reported further that Russian President Vladimir Putin had gone to a hospital in Moscow to visit those infected with the virus and discovered that a doctor there too had been infected.

It is said that this doctor had shaken hands with President Putin. He is also being tested for the Corona Virus now.

According to foreign reports, people of Brazil are engaging in protests against that country’s President.

They have been objecting to statements made by the President to carry on working so that the economy of the country will not collapse even though the Corona Virus was spreading in Brazil.

Meanwhile, within a background there exists a shortage of medical equipment in India, they have sent 90 tons of medical equipment to Serbia.

The number infected with the Corona Virus across the world is now 859,796 and 42,341 deaths have been reported. The number of patients who recovered is 178,359’

Spain reported a new daily record of 849 coronavirus deaths yesterday, but health officials said the trend in new infections continues to decline.

After Italy, Spain has suffered the world's second most deadly outbreak with the loss of 8,189 lives.

Italy remains the worst affected country in the world.

Yesterday’s figures show the official death toll rose by 837 deaths to 12,428, more than the 812 recorded on Monday.

France has recorded 499 new hospital deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 3,523.

This is the highest daily rise in such deaths in France since the outbreak began.

 The number of deaths was 4,076 - more than twice the 2,010 recorded late Saturday.

Britain reported a record daily coronavirus toll of 381 yesterday, more than double the number of nationwide deaths posted in the previous 24 hours.

