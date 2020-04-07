A+warning+to+persons+who+spread+false+news+through+the+internet

The Acting IGP has instructed the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and all Officers-In-Charge of Police Stations to take legal action against persons who are obstructing the duties of government officials committed to preventing the spread of the Covid-19 Virus by posting false and malicious content on the internet.



Accordingly, the IGP has instructed that persons who highlight minor shortcomings of government employees and scold and threaten them and post, either false or malicious videos or other content online, will be taken into custody and produced before Court.