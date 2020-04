A Presidential Task Force has been set up to look into the affairs of the education sector. The gazette in this regard was issued yesterday.



The task force on education was set up in order to continue the education sector hassle free in the face of the prevailing coronavirus

threat.



The Task force also aims to modernize the primary, secondary and tertiary education system of the country to suit to the needs of

the modern world.



The Presidential Task Force comprises of 26 members chaired by the secretary of the Ministry of Education DMARB Dissanayake.