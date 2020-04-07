43+persons+who+had+contact+with+the+patient+who+died+of+COVID-19+in+Negombo+sent+to+Punani+quarantine+center

43 persons including the family members who kept close contact with the patient died of COVID-19 in Negombo were sent for quarantine in Punani.



Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said their quarantine begins today.



Meanwhile, quarantine in the villages including Atulugama in Bandaragama and Akurana in Kandy are continuing under the supervision of the security forces.



These villages were made isolated areas after coronavirus infected patients discovered from the locality.



At the same time, Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva told our news team that information regarding those who violate the self-quarantine from these areas are reported although the area is closed down.