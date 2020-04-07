The+President+makes+a+request+from+world+aid+organizations

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has requested international financial institutions to provide relief to developing countries such as Sri Lanka which is facing a risk due to the Corona Virus and has an economy that is dependent on the tourism industry as well as fields such as foreign investment.

The Presidential Media Division stated that the President made this request from the head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom, during a telephone conversation they had yesterday.

The President had requested especially that loans be suspended or to get permission to line up debts anew.



He had asked that consent and agreement be obtained from the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, the President of the World Bank, the President of the Asian Development Bank and leaders of prominent countries which provide bilateral loans.