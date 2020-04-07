Two+PCR+machines+handed+over+to+the+Ministry+of+Health+to+identify+persons+infected+with+Covid-19

Two PCR testing machines valued at Rs. 23 million to identify Covid-19 infected patients have been handed over to the Ministry of Health.



Minister of Power and Energy Mahinda Amaraweera handed over these two machines which are used to carry out the PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) tests to identify patients infected with the Covid-19 or Corona Virus, today (01) at the Ministry of Health to the Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi.



Based on a request made by the Sri Lanka Atomic Energy Council which is an institution in operation under the Ministry of Power, the International Atomic Energy Agency had provided this new equipment, together with all devices required for this system.



The Ministry of Health has planned to allocate these two PCR testing machines worth Rs. 23 million, to hospitals taking into consideration the requirement for testing services.



Minister Mahinda Amaraweera who was present on this occasion said that the purpose of handing over these two machines was to expedite identification and testing of Corona Virus-infected patients.