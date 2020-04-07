A+stock+of+health+protection+equipment+and+more+money+for+the+Covid-19+fund+from+China

Financial aid and a stock of health protection equipment handed over to Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa by the Chinese Government and a number of leading institutions in this country to assist the programmes the government is maintaining in the face of the prevailing situation, have been presented to the Covid-19 Health and Social Conservation Fund.



The stock of health protection equipment donated by the Chinese government was handed over by the Chinese Ambassador in Sri Lanka.



The Prime Minister’s Media Division said that the financial aid and donations were in turn handed over to President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa this morning by the Prime Minister at the Presidential Secretariat.