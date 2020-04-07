President+engages+in+a+review+of+the+economy+with+heads+of+the+Central+Bank+of+Sri+Lanka

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has engaged in a review of the economy together with heads of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka.



This discussion had been held to review the economic conditions the world over which have been created as a result of the spread of the Covid-19 virus.



The Governor of the CBSL, the three Deputy Governors, Assistant Governor in charge of Supervision of Banks and Director of Communication Technology were present at this discussion.



Steps taken by the CBSL to manage operations regarding provision of financial facilities and maintaining supply of money in the face of the spread of the Covid-19 virus was subject to discussion too.



The President who focused his attention on subjects in relation to foreign exchange, the budget and management of external reserves told officials that proper action should be taken to ensure maximum trust in those who are investing in sovereign bonds in Sri Lanka.



The President also informed the CBSL to keep all banks open.



Also, President Rajapaksa instructed them to prepare economic strategies for the post-Covid-19 hazard era.