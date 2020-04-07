2913 persons who arrived from abroad, register for the process of self-quarantine

The Police said by this afternoon, 2913 persons who arrived in the country from abroad had registered for the process of self-quarantine by 12 noon today.



DIG Ajith Rohana said that strict legal steps will be taken under the quarantine law against persons who do not register thus.



Information has been received about a few other persons who are avoiding quarantine, and he said that operations are under way to take them into custody.



Investigations are being carried out regarding persons, for mocking officials who participated in quarantine during the past few days and videotaping their duties and releasing these videos to Social Media under the allegations of improper obstruction and obstructing duties of government officials as well as exerting criminal force.



Meanwhile, Atalugama and Akurana are still in lock down and DIG Ajith Rohana emphasized that strict measures will be taken against those who violate laws.



Police personnel in civilian clothes have been deployed to conduct inspections in this.



Strict steps will be taken against violation of conditions of Curfew Passes as well as persons who violate the curfew, the DIG said further.