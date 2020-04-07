Three more Covid -19 infected patients discovered - Country total 146

Three (03) more COVID -19 positive patients identified bringing the total infected in Sri Lanka to 146.

The Director General of Health Services Dr Anil Jasinghe stated that the infected individuals were found from Jaffna, Maradana, and Kurunegala.

Currently, 18 individuals have recovered while 126 patients continue to receive treatment 231 are under observation.



Meanwhile, 140 persons have been sent to quarantine centers in Beruwela, after a COVID-19 patient was identified.

The Beruwela MOH, Dr Varuna Senerviratne stated the said individuals were sent to quarantine after they received information that they had contact with the infected patient.





