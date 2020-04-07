Pharmacies open for pensioners on 2, 3 & 6th of April

Police spokesperson stated that Pharmacies across the island will be kept open on the 02nd, 03rd and 06th April for pensioners to purchase their medicines.

The government previously stated that pensions will be paid on the 2nd and 3rd April and those who fail to collet it on these two days will be able to collect the same on the 6th.



In addition, the police media spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana stated that permission have been given to all pharmacies to keep their business open on these dates for the pensioners to buy their medicines.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that the pensioners could use their pension ID to visit pharmacies during curfew.



He said that he has instructed all police stations to grant pensioners to use the pension ID as a curfew pass.