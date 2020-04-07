The+government+and+UNP+discuss+regarding+the+coronavirus+situation+in+the+country

The government and the United National Party held a discussion today regarding the situation in the country in the face of the coronavirus challenge.

President’s Media Division stated that President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa participated in the meeting, with the UNP leaders at this meeting.

The President has elaborated on the government's present initiatives and future plans to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country.

The President pointed out that the majority of the coronavirus patients identified have been from the quarantine centres or those who have closely associated with the diagnosed patients, which has greatly assisted in controlling the situation.

Basil Rajapakse, the head of the Task Force appointed to look into the essential services explained that essential services, food supplies, mechanism for the distribution of medicines have been implemented to maintain the daily requirements of the people.

He also stated that the process of making payments to identified low income group have commenced. He further stated that 5.1 million out of 6.5 million identified will be paid before the 9th of April.

Both parties were of the view that the program to curb the spread of the virus should be done in a manner that minimizes the disruption to normal civilian life.

Both parties have agreed that the process should not be subjected to politicisation.

Both parties have focused on providing solutions to the difficulties faced by the public sector employees, businessmen, the farming community as well as the difficulties faced by the self-employed people on a daily basis and the need to continue the economic process of the nation without the markets collapsing.

The dedication of all security personnel including doctors, nurses, health staff, the tri forces and the police was also highly appreciated.

According to the President’s Media Division the delegation had agreed to create awareness amongst their party representatives at the district level.

The President’s Media Division stated that the two-hour long discussion was cordial and successful.