Curfew+and+curfew+violations

Island wide curfew is currently imposed to control the spreading of the deadly coronavirus.

Curfew was lifted in all the districts except the high risk zones such as Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara, Puttalam, Kandy and Jaffna this morning.

However, it was re-imposed at 2 pm and will continue until April 6.

However, curfew will continue indefinitely in the districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara, Puttalam, Kandy and Jaffna.



Our correspondents stated that the turnout of people visiting the townships to buy their essential goods has declined during the time when curfew was lifted today.

Normal crowds were seen in certain markets in some areas and many visitors to them were following health protection methods.

At the same time, our correspondent stated that the Colombo Manning Market has received sufficient stocks of vegetables but there was a lack of traders in the market to make purchases.



Meanwhile, since the police curfew was imposed in the island from 6 pm on March 20 to prevent the spread of corona virus, 9028 persons have been arrested for violating curfew.



The police media spokesman's office said that 2216 vehicles have also been taken into custody during this period.



Today between 12 noon and 6 pm in the evening for the six hours, 289 persons and 67 vehicles have been arrested for violating curfew.



DIG Ajith Rohana stated that there have been reports of rampant misuse of curfew passes issued.

He added that disciplinary action will be taken against the police if passes are issued unnecessarily.

Meanwhile, the Acting IGP has instructed the CID to take legal action against the social media users who post fake and criminal statements thereby disrupting duties of public servants who are currently engaged in controlling the spreading of the coronavirus in the island.

In addition, 2,913 persons who returned to the country after March 16 have registered for self-quarantine before the deadline ended at 12 noon today.

Meanwhile, the validity of all types of visas have been extended until May 12th for visitors in the country.

The Excise department has meanwhile, sealed a supermarket in Narahenpita that sold liquor in secrecy.