Responses+from+the+Muslim+community+to+Rauf+Hakeem

Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC) leader Rauf Hakeem has been receiving various responses from the Muslim community regarding his views on the cremation of the second person who died of cornavirus infection.

Former Minister Rauf Hakeem on his Twitter account commenting on the death of the deceased stated the political and health sectors should have worked as much as possible to prevent the sudden cremation of the deceased since he was a Muslim.

Meanwhile, another Muslim posted a video on social media saying that the deceased should not be cremated.

However, in response to the tweet by former minister Rauf Hakeem, a Muslim female stated on her social media that everyone should comply with the government's directives.

The All Ceylon Jamiyyathul Ulama Organization has issued a statement regarding the incident.

It states that the government has issued an official announcement regarding the procedure to be followed regarding the funerals of those infected with coronavirus

Accordingly, the corpse cannot be bathed and cremation is required.