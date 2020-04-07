Wimbledon+tennis+tournament+canceled+for+the+first+time+since+World+War+Two

Wimbledon has been cancelled for the first time since World War Two because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The tournament was due to be played between 29 June and 12 July.

The entire grass-court season has been abandoned, and there will be no professional tennis anywhere in the world until at least 13 July.

Wimbledon is the latest major summer sporting event to be called off, with Euro 2020 and the Tokyo Olympics postponed for 12 months.

It follows the postponement of the French Open, which was due to begin in May but has been rescheduled to 20 September-4 October.

The Main Board of the All England Club (AELTC) and the Committee of Management of The Championships have decided that the Wimbledon open tennis tournament 2020 will be cancelled due to public health concerns linked to the coronavirus epidemic.

The 134th Championships will instead be staged from 28 June to 11 July 2021.

The board further state that Uppermost in their mind has been the health and safety of all of those who come together to make Wimbledon happen, the public in the UK and visitors from around the world, the players, guests, members, staff, volunteers, partners, contractors, and local residents, as well as the broader responsibility to society’s efforts to tackle this global challenge to our way of life.