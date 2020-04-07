සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

UPDATE: Thursday 02 April - Total number infected nears one million while the death toll closes in on 50,000

Thursday, 02 April 2020 - 7:04

The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide has increased to 932,605 with 46,809 deaths reported according to the Johns Hopkins University & Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center as per their last update at 3.34 am today (02).

United States has the highest number of reported infections with 213,372.

Italy has reported the highest number of deaths in the world with 13,155 deaths followed by Spain with 9,387 and France 4,032.

Six countries have reported over 50,000 infected cases (USA, Italy, China, Spain, Germany and France).

Eight countries have reported deaths in excess of 1,000.

Countries with over 50,000 infected patients.

* USA 213,372
* Italy 110,574
* Spain 104,118
* China 82,361
* Germany 77,872
* France 57,749

Countries with 10,000-50,000 infected patients.

* Iran 47,593
* UK 29,865
* Switzerland 17,768
* Turkey 15,679
* Belgium 13,964
* Netherlands 13,696
* Austria 10,711

The Global death count now stands at 46,809.

Countries with over 1,000 reported deaths.

* Italy 13,155
* Spain 9,387
* USA 4,757
* France 4,043
* China 3,316
* Iran 3,036
* UK 2,357
* Netherlands 1,175

The total number recovered from the Covid-19 (Coronavirus) stands at 199,177 people.
