Weather+forecast+by+the+department+today

Mainly dry weather will prevail over most parts of the island according to the reports issued by the department of meteorology.

However, Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Kaluthara, Galle and Matara districts after 2.00 p.m.Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.Winds will be variable in direction in the sea area extending from Mannar to Galle via Colombo and winds will be North-easterly in the other sea areas around the island.Wind speed will be (20-30) kmph.The sea area around the island can be moderately rough at times.