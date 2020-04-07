GMOA proposes a minimum 80% restriction for movement of people

The Government Medical Officers’ Association said that if proper action is not taken to control the Corona Virus, there is a risk of one individual infecting 406 persons within a month.

In a statement issued by them it is said that twenty percent of persons will not show symptoms and another 60 percent will have only mild symptoms.

Therefore, 80 percent of individuals who have actually contracted the virus and are transmitting it have become a group that is difficult to discover.

Therefore the GMOA has proposed some methods on how to face the Corona Virus within Sri Lanka.

Accordingly, movement of people should be restricted up to 80 percent, testing facilities should be increased and setting up for special hospitals for treatment of the virus are among these proposals.

At the same time, if a special hospital is being allocated for Corona Virus patients, the hospital affiliated to the Kotelawala Defence University which comprises of 700 beds and has all modern facilities is the most suitable, the GMOA further said.