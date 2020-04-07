Pensions to be paid today (2), tomorrow(3) and on 6 April

The government has made arrangements to pay pensions today and tomorrow.

The government announced previously that for those who are unable to obtain their pensions today and tomorrow, they will be provided an opportunity to do so next Monday (6).

Pensions can be obtained through Post Offices and Bank Accounts and pensioners who usually get their pensions from the Post Offices, will have the money delivered to their homes or Gramasewaka Divisions through the Postal Department.

The tri-forces and the police will arrange for transport facilities for pensioners who get their pensions credited to their Bank Accounts and the Grama Niladhari of the relevant area has to be informed for this purpose.

The government said that both state and private sector banks have agreed to keep at least one branch in each city.

At the same time in the process set up for senior citizens to obtain their pensions, the Sri Lanka Transport Board has decided to deploy buses to take them to the relevant places.