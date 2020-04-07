High Courts and Magistrate’s Courts consider selected bail requests today and tomorrow

It has been decided to take up for hearing selected cases for bail requests, today and tomorrow in High Courts and Magistrate’s Courts.

The Judicial Services Commission said that with the spread of the Corona Virus prisoners in jails are facing severe risks.

As a result, the Commission said that they have decided to hear cases that could be granted bail.

Accordingly, Court work is to be carried out while adhering to health protocols.

At the same time, the Bar Association of Sri Lanka said that the Lawyers’ Identity Card can be used as a curfew pass and that this has been informed to all Police Stations.