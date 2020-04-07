The third person who died of coronavirus had several ailments - Dr Anil Jasinghe

The Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe states that the third person who died of coronavirus in Sri Lanka was suffering from diabetes, high blood pressure and chronic kidney failure.



The deceased was a 73-year-old male from Maradana, Colombo.

He was receiving treatment at the Sri Jayawadenapura Hospital and has been confirmed as a Coronavirus patient yesterday.

He has died on admission to the IDH.

Earlier in the day, three (03) COVID -19 positive patients were identified bringing the total infected patients in Sri Lanka to 146.

The Director General of Health Services Dr Anil Jasinghe stated that the infected individuals were found from Jaffna, Maradana, and Kurunegala.





The country situation reported by the Health Promotion Bureau (2 Apr 7.00am)

Total Confirmed Cases - 146

Active Cases - 122

New Cases - 3

Total number of individuals in hospitals - 231

Recovered & Discharged - 21

Deaths - 3