Dambulla Economic Center shop owner’s son does not have the Corona Virus

It has been confirmed that the son of a shop owner at Dambulla Economic Center who was admitted to the Anuradhapura General Hospital with breathing difficulties has not been infected with the Corona Virus.

The Urban Health Division of the Dambulla Municipal Council said that this person had been suffering from a cough and cold as well as fever and when he went to the Kalundawa Government Dispensary to get medicine he had been admitted to the Anuradhapura hospital due to the suspected symptoms of the virus.

Anyhow during tests carried out it has been revealed that he was suffering only from a general respiratory illness.

The business place belonging to his father had been disinfected yesterday and steps had been taken to send other employees there into self-quarantine as well.