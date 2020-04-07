WHO+warns+that+millions+worldwide+could+be+infected+with+coronavirus

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adenom Gebraisse has warned that millions of people worldwide could be infected with the coronavirus in the next few days.



In a statement, he said the virus could spread to people in many countries in the next few days.



He also stated that his organization is focusing on revising the health instructions provided to protect against coronavirus.



This will include ongoing health advice on wearing masks.



Meanwhile, the Grand Canyon area, which is a major tourist attraction in the US, has also been closed, considering the health of its staff and tourists.



It is reported that more than one million tourists visit this area annually.



Authorities have also called for the departure of the Armenia passenger vessel, anchored at the port of Primantle in Western Australia.



According to foreign media reports, 40 passengers, including its crew, have been infected with the coronavirus and hospitalised.