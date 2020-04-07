Govt to suspend or curtail importation of non-essential goods other than medicine & fuel (Video)

The Cabinet has considered calling for a world conference on the economic situation following the spread of the corona virus.



Minister Bandula Gunawardena stated that currently plans are underway to give maximum relief to the public. He stated this at the press conference held to announce cabinet decisions.



The Cabinet has given special attention to the proposal made by the President regarding the decision to grant a minimum allowance of Rs. 5000 for more than four hundred thousand people in various social groups excluding state employees.



Minister Ramesh Pathirana stated that the Cabinet of Ministers has decided to focus on the cultivation of essential commodities and to restrict the importation of non-essential items.



Accordingly, the government has decided to ban and limit the importation of non-essential items other than fuel and pharmaceuticals.











