සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Cabinet Decisions press briefing - Pensions will be delivered to your home - Don't come to the Post office

Thursday, 02 April 2020 - 10:43

Cabinet+Decisions+press+briefing+-++Pensions+will+be+delivered+to+your+home+-+Don%27t+come+to+the+Post+office+

The live press conference to inform cabinet decision is being held. 
The Cabinet has decided to distribute seeds to the public to commence small and large scale cultivation activities on the 9th of this month.

The aim is to make Sri Lanka self-sufficient in agriculture.

The government has also decided to deploy a large number of people to investigate the coronavirus under the knowledge of the World Health Organization.

Co-Cabinet Spokesman Minister Ramesh Pathirana stated that the Government will suspend or curtail importation of non-essential goods other than medicine and fuel

Pensions 

Co-Cabinet spokesperson Minister Bandula Gunawardene stated that the Post Master General had informed him that Pensioners who usually get their pensions from the Post Offices, will have the money delivered to their homes or Gramasewaka Divisions through the Postal Department.

Senior Citizens

416,667 elders who are over 70 and currently entitled for a monthly allowance of Rs 2,000  and  600,000 elders who are not receiving any pension and who have been identified as low-income groups from among 3.1 million elders will be provided a grant.

Pregnant mothers and malnourished children
‘Three posha’ is being delivered to the homes (2 packs a month) of pregnant mothers and families with malnourished children.


The live stream of the press conference to inform cabinet decision 






US dollar stronger amidst the pandemic
US dollar stronger amidst the pandemic
Tuesday, 07 April 2020 - 13:41

Analysts say the US dollar is still at the forefront of the global exchange market despite the United States facing a severe disaster due to Covid Nineteen.The... Read More

Quarantine period to be extended to 21 days
Quarantine period to be extended to 21 days
Tuesday, 07 April 2020 - 13:46

Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva stated that the number of days a persons is sent to quarantine centers is expected to be increased from... Read More

President Gotabhaya wishes British Prime Minister a speedy recovery
President Gotabhaya wishes British Prime Minister a speedy recovery
Tuesday, 07 April 2020 - 13:36

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has wished British Prime Minister Boris Johnson a speedy recovery from coronavirus infection as he is being treated at the... Read More



Trending News

Curfew to be lifted on April 9 at 6.00am for 19 Districts
06 April 2020
Curfew to be lifted on April 9 at 6.00am for 19 Districts
Sixth Sri Lankan death reported due to Covid -19 (Coronavirus)
07 April 2020
Sixth Sri Lankan death reported due to Covid -19 (Coronavirus)
Japan to declare a state of emergency
06 April 2020
Japan to declare a state of emergency
Curfew reimposed from 2.00pm will continue until further notice.
06 April 2020
Curfew reimposed from 2.00pm will continue until further notice.
Covid-19 : SL country total increases to 178
06 April 2020
Covid-19 : SL country total increases to 178

International News

"Lean on me, when you're not strong" - is no more , Bill Withers dies at 81
03 April 2020
Number of deaths in Iran is higher than the stated figure
02 April 2020
Number of deaths in Iran is higher than the stated figure
36,000 British airline employees to loose jobs ?
02 April 2020
36,000 British airline employees to loose jobs ?
US 'considers cloth face masks for public'
02 April 2020
US 'considers cloth face masks for public'
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.