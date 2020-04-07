Cabinet Decisions press briefing - Pensions will be delivered to your home - Don't come to the Post office

The live press conference to inform cabinet decision is being held.

The Cabinet has decided to distribute seeds to the public to commence small and large scale cultivation activities on the 9th of this month.



The aim is to make Sri Lanka self-sufficient in agriculture.



The government has also decided to deploy a large number of people to investigate the coronavirus under the knowledge of the World Health Organization.



Co-Cabinet Spokesman Minister Ramesh Pathirana stated that the Government will suspend or curtail importation of non-essential goods other than medicine and fuel



Pensions



Co-Cabinet spokesperson Minister Bandula Gunawardene stated that the Post Master General had informed him that Pensioners who usually get their pensions from the Post Offices, will have the money delivered to their homes or Gramasewaka Divisions through the Postal Department.



Senior Citizens

416,667 elders who are over 70 and currently entitled for a monthly allowance of Rs 2,000 and 600,000 elders who are not receiving any pension and who have been identified as low-income groups from among 3.1 million elders will be provided a grant.

Pregnant mothers and malnourished children

‘Three posha’ is being delivered to the homes (2 packs a month) of pregnant mothers and families with malnourished children.



The live stream of the press conference to inform cabinet decision