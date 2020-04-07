230+families+quarantined+from+the+area+where+the+coronavirus+victim+lived

A 73 year old from Maradana died yesterday due to coronavirus infection.

Sections of the Imamul Aruz Mawatha in Maradana where the Covid 19 victim lived have been closed down due to coronavirus and 819 persons belonging to 230 families in the Maradana have been subject to self quarantine.The Colombo Medical Officer of Health stated that a group of people in the apartment complex where he resided has been sent to quarantine.