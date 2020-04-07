633,000 families who are not receiving Samurdhi will also receive the allowance of Rs 5000 (Video)

The Director General of Samurdhi stated that an additional 633,000 from low income families along with Samurdhi beneficiaries will receive the Rs. 5,000 allowance. He made this notification and the press held today (2) to inform Cabinet decisions.
Thursday, 02 April 2020 - 11:31
