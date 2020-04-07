President will act based on the theme of one law for all - Minister Bandula Gunawardena

Minister Bandula Gunawardena stated that the President will act under the theme of one law for all.



He said that even if somebody does not like it personally, they must agree with the decisions made by the health authorities according to the World Health Organization stipulations.



He was responding to a query by a journalist at a press conference held today regarding the funeral arrangements of the people who died due to coronavirus infection.



The Minister said that according to the advice of the World Health Organization and the health authorities, everyone should act in accordance with the law.



The Minister said that everyone should have a valuable life as well as a dignified death.



