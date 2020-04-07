Husband+commits+suicide+after+killing+wife+and++three+year+old+daughter+

A father has committed suicide after killing his wife and their daughter in Malwathuhiripitiya area in Gampaha.

The wife who was killed was a 28-years-old while the daughter was 3 years old.

The father who committed suicide after this crime was 37 years old.

The suspect had assaulted his wife with a sharp weapon and strangled the daughter to death. He too had committed suicide by hanging himself.

The cause of the murder is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, a female body has been found in the Bentara River in the Avittawa area in Elpitiya.

The deceased was an 81-year-old resident of the Yagirala area in Meegasthanna. She was living alone in her house.

Police are investigating to find out if this was a murder or she had fallen into the river.