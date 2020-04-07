SLTB to the service of pensioners (Video)

The SLTB buses were deployed free of charge for pensioners to travel to state and private banks to obtain their pensions.

Pension payments were made by state and private banks today.

The pensioners were provided transport under the supervision of the Grama Niladhari of their respective area, amidst army security and after receiving their pensions they were taken home.

The government had earlier announced that the pensioners would be paid today (2), tomorrow (3) and the 6th of this month.

Pensioners who receive their pensions from post offices were informed not to visit the post offices.

Instead, the government has announced that the postal department will issue pensions to their homes or Grama Sevaka divisions.

Meanwhile, the government and private pharmacies in many parts of the country were also opened to provide them with the required medicines in line with the government decision to keep the pharmacies open.

Police Media Spokesperson SP Jaliya Senaratne stated that pensioners could use their Pension Identity Card as a curfew pass.