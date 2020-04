A child has died after being hit by a cab transporting essential items in the Kirigankumbura area on the Ududumbara - Kalugala road.



According to the police, the child was traveling on the road from Kirigankumbura towards Kalugala yesterday when the child met with the accident.



The child who died in the accident was 12 years old.



The cause of the accident has been attributed to the high speed of the vehicle.