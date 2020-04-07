සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Will malaria raise its head amidst coronavirus - 21 year old diagnosed with malaria in Kalpitiya

Thursday, 02 April 2020 - 13:22

Although Sri Lanka is known as a country that has eradicated malaria, a patient with malaria has been reported from Kalpitiya.

The victim is a 21 year old resident of Alankudawa, Norochcholai, Kalpitiya.

The Director of the National Malaria Control Campaign Dr. Prasad Ranaweera said that the person had been visiting Kenya on the 14th of this month and had been subjected to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Three days after the quarantine period, he was tested for malaria due to fever. Accordingly, he was diagnosed with malaria yesterday.

He is currently receiving treatment at the Puttalam Base Hospital.

No malaria cases have been reported in the country since 1986.

The Director of the National Malaria Control Unit Dr. Prasad Ranaweera stated that it is important that those who have come to this country from abroad be sent for the coronavirus and the malaria tests.
