PM+Mahinda+Rajapakse+to+discuss+with+Public+Health+Inspectors+today+regarding+their+issues+

Deputy Cabinet Spokesperson Minister Bandula Gunawardena stated that Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has provided the time for a discussion to the public health inspectors regarding their problems today.

Since they are facing a number of health problems that are contributing to the control of the spread of the new coronavirus

President of the Public Health Inspectors Association Upul Rohana stated that they are providing a key service in the efforts to curb coronavirus, but they are faced with several health issues and if the government does not provide a proper solutions to their issues, they will quit their duties tomorrow.

However, Cabinet Co-Spokesperson, Minister Bandula Gunawardana responded to a question raised by a journalist regarding this matter at the press briefing saying that the Prime Minister had invited them for a discussion and that the government would intervene promptly to resolve the issues.