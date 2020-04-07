Improvement in the quality of water in the Kelani river - CEA

The Chairman of the Central Environmental Authority (CEA), S.P. Amarasinghe states that the water quality in the Kelani River has qualitatively increased.

All the factories around the Kelani river have been closed due to the prevailing situation in the country and this has minimized the waste that has been disposed to the river.

Laboratory tests have been carried out on water samples obtained from several areas including the Kaduwela Bridge area and Kaluwela Bridge area to check the water quality of the Kelani River.