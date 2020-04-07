The+body+of+the+third+covid-19+victim+cremated+in+Colombo

The 73-year-old male from Maradana, the third person to die due to coronavirus infection in Sri Lanka was cremated at the crematorium in Kotikawatte, Mulleriyawa.



The deceased was receiving treatment at the Sri Jayawadenapura Hospital and was confirmed as a Coronavirus patient yesterday and was trasnferred to IDH.

He died on admission to the IDH.

It was also reported that the deceased was suffering from Diabetes, High blood pressure and Kidney ailments.



Yesterday, three (03) COVID -19 positive patients were identified from Jaffna, Maradana, and Kurunegala.

Meanwhile, sections of the Imamul Aruz Mawatha in Maradana where the victim lived have been closed down due to coronavirus and 819 persons belonging to 230 families in the Maradana have been subject to self-quarantine.



The Colombo Medical Officer of Health stated that a group of people in the apartment complex where he resided has been sent to quarantine.





