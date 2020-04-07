Minister's assurance to protect EPF

Minister of Foreign Affairs Skills Development Employment & Labour Relations, Dinesh Gunawardena states that he has assured the trade unions that the government will protect the Employees Provident Fund in every possible way.



Leaving a note on his Facebook page, he said:



"I have assured Trade Unions that EPF which is the reserve & security of employees, which brings benefits at the age of retirement, will be protected by the Government and will not follow the ad-hoc ill-advice to tap or dilute the fund or the rights of millions of employees

Tripartite committee (Employers' Federation, Trade Unions & Minister of Labour) met with top representatives of Joint Apparel Association Forum (JAAF) and agreed to pay March & April salaries & festival payments as scheduled before & as usual.

Also decided to review the situation after the festival season. This was expressed at a meeting chaired by me"