සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Minister's assurance to protect EPF

Thursday, 02 April 2020 - 15:20

Minister%27s+assurance+to+protect+EPF

Minister of Foreign Affairs Skills Development Employment & Labour Relations, Dinesh Gunawardena states that he has assured the trade unions that the government will protect the Employees Provident Fund in every possible way.

Leaving a note on his Facebook page, he said:

"I have assured Trade Unions that EPF which is the reserve & security of employees, which brings benefits at the age of retirement, will be protected by the Government and will not follow the ad-hoc ill-advice to tap or dilute the fund or the rights of millions of employees

Tripartite committee (Employers' Federation, Trade Unions & Minister of Labour) met with top representatives of Joint Apparel Association Forum (JAAF) and agreed to pay March & April salaries & festival payments as scheduled before & as usual.
Also decided to review the situation after the festival season. This was expressed at a meeting chaired by me"

US dollar stronger amidst the pandemic
US dollar stronger amidst the pandemic
Tuesday, 07 April 2020 - 13:41

Analysts say the US dollar is still at the forefront of the global exchange market despite the United States facing a severe disaster due to Covid Nineteen.The... Read More

Quarantine period to be extended to 21 days
Quarantine period to be extended to 21 days
Tuesday, 07 April 2020 - 13:46

Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva stated that the number of days a persons is sent to quarantine centers is expected to be increased from... Read More

President Gotabhaya wishes British Prime Minister a speedy recovery
President Gotabhaya wishes British Prime Minister a speedy recovery
Tuesday, 07 April 2020 - 13:36

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has wished British Prime Minister Boris Johnson a speedy recovery from coronavirus infection as he is being treated at the... Read More



Trending News

Curfew to be lifted on April 9 at 6.00am for 19 Districts
06 April 2020
Curfew to be lifted on April 9 at 6.00am for 19 Districts
Sixth Sri Lankan death reported due to Covid -19 (Coronavirus)
07 April 2020
Sixth Sri Lankan death reported due to Covid -19 (Coronavirus)
Japan to declare a state of emergency
06 April 2020
Japan to declare a state of emergency
Curfew reimposed from 2.00pm will continue until further notice.
06 April 2020
Curfew reimposed from 2.00pm will continue until further notice.
Covid-19 : SL country total increases to 178
06 April 2020
Covid-19 : SL country total increases to 178

International News

"Lean on me, when you're not strong" - is no more , Bill Withers dies at 81
03 April 2020
Number of deaths in Iran is higher than the stated figure
02 April 2020
Number of deaths in Iran is higher than the stated figure
36,000 British airline employees to loose jobs ?
02 April 2020
36,000 British airline employees to loose jobs ?
US 'considers cloth face masks for public'
02 April 2020
US 'considers cloth face masks for public'
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.