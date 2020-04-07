Confiscated+ethanol+to+be+released+the+police+department+for+Coronavirus+eradication+

The Presidential Secretary has ordered the Customs and Excise Department to release all confiscated ethanol to the Police Department for the coronavirus eradication efforts.

According to Excise Department Spokesperson Kapila Kumarasinghe, steps will be taken to hand over 75,000 liters of ethanol seized by the Excise Department. to the police.

He further stated that around one million liters of ethanol which is prepared to be used in the manufacture and consumption of liquor have been supplied to the private and public sector.

Meanwhile, a total of 268 people have been arrested for violating curfew in the past six hours ending at 12 noon.

Police Media Division stated that 80 vehicles have also been taken into custody.

Accordingly, the number of persons arrested for violating curfew has risen to 9,734 between the 20th of March and 12 noon today.