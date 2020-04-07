Special media briefing - Two suspects arrested for Easter attacks

A special media briefing was held at the government information department today.



Jaliya Senaratne Superintendent of Police (SP) the police media spokesperson stated that they are nearing the completion of the investigations regarding the 2019 Easter attacks.

He stated that they have been able to arrest two more suspects.



One suspect has been arrested in Gothatuwa believed to be the person who facilitated and coordinated transport for the key attacker of the bomb blast at Cinnamon Grand.

Meanwhile another suspect has been arrested bythe CID in Mattakkuliya in connection with supporting the attacker of the St Anthony’s Church.

The spokesperson further stated that they will be able to identify the main coordinators and the people behind these attacks in the near future.



He further stated that more information could not be divulged at this point considering the nature of the investigation.