Two more confirmed for COVID-19 : Country total 150

Two more patients infected with coronavirus have been identified in Sri Lanka

According to the Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health, the number of infected patients have increased to 150.

Four (4) covid-19 infected patients have been identified today.



Two of them identifed today were the son-in-law and grandson of the coronavirus infected person from Maradana who died yesterday.

The current country situation (before the 2 new cases reported above) as per the Health Promotion Bureau (5.20pm 2 April)

Total Confirmed Cases - 148

Active Cases - 124

New Cases 2

Total number of individuals in hospitals - 251

Recovered & Discharged -21

Deaths - 3