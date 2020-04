Four (4) covid-19 infected patients were identified today.



Two of the identifed patients today were the son-in-law and grandson of the coronavirus infected person from Maradana who died yesterday.



The current country situation (before the 2 new cases reported above) as per the Health Promotion Bureau (5.20pm 2 April)

Total Confirmed Cases - 148

Active Cases - 124

New Cases 2

Total number of individuals in hospitals - 251

Recovered & Discharged -21

Deaths - 3