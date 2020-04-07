Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yathra' - to four districts

The 'Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yathra’ initiated on behalf of the people who are isolated and confined to many hardships in their attempt to safeguard against coronavirus was centered around four (4) districts today.



It was in the districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Ratnapura and Kalutara.

Accordingly, the Hiru media network is in the forefront of fulfilling our responsibility to the Most Venerable Maha Sangha and Main Priests from temples, churches and kovils as well as children in children’s homes, and elders in elders’ homes.

In the meantime, Sun FM of the Hiru Media Network is working towards protecting the adults who are at high risk of contracting the Covid 19 virus. The radio channel has launched a program called SUN FM CARES.

Accordingly, the first phase of the disinfection of elder’s homes was carried out in the Wellawatta - Brohier Memorial Elders, and the Mercy home in Grandpass.

The entire process is carried out by professional service providers using proper hygiene and protective measures.

If you wish to receive this service for your elders’ home, you can call 077 355 98 89.