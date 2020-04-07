Fifth Covid -19 patient identified for the day: SL Country total increases to 151

A patient infected with coronavirus has been identified in Sri Lanka

Therefore, according to the Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health, the number of infected patients have increased to 151.



This is the fifth patient identified for the day.



Previosuly during the day four (4) covid-19 infected patients were identified.

Two of the identifed patients today were the son-in-law and grandson of the coronavirus infected person from Maradana who died yesterday.



Two of the other patients were among those baptized in water by an infected priest during a prayer service in Jaffna.

According to the distribution of confirmed coronavirus patients across the districts, the highest number of cases have been reported from the Colombo district.

Colombo - 33

Puttalam - 25

Kalutara - 24

Gampaha - 11

Kandy - 4

Jaffna - 4

Ratnapura -3

Kurunegela – 2

The Health Ministry stated that in each of the districts of Kegalle, Galle, Batticaloa, Badulla and Matara districts one patient has been reported.

Meanwhile, 187 people who were quarantined were sent home today.

Also, a patient with a corona was reported from a tourist hotel in Bandarawela on the 17th of March. After completing the 14-day period, the employees have been issued a certificate of quarantine and were released.

Two persons who had come from Puttalam and Colombo the high risk areas and were in hiding were subjected to self-quarantine at their home in Thalawakele - Hemachandra Mawatha.

Meanwhile, a 56-year-old woman from Katkuli, Vavuniya, died after being admitted to the Vavuniya Hospital yesterday due to a fever that she was having for several days.

Her blood samples have been referred for further investigations.

The body of the woman has been placed at the Vavuniya hospital morgue until the report is received, the hospital director said.

Meanwhile, it has been revealed that the man who died at the Mattegoda housing complex had not been infected with the Covid 19 virus.

He had arrived in the country from the Maldives on the 20th and after his death his body was sealed and sent to the Kalubowila Teaching Hospital, where the body parts were sent to the Medical Research Institute to test for covid-19 infection.



The autopsy conducted revealed that the man had died of a heart attack.



It has been six days since the Atalugama area in Bandragama has been isolated after five members from the same family who were infected with the Covid 19 virus were identified

Meanwhile, DIG Ajith Rohana stated that investigations have been initiated on the persons who disseminated fake information that there

are coronavirus contracted children who are under treatment at Lady Ridgeway children hospital in Borella.

The current country situation

Total Confirmed Cases - 151

Active Cases - 127



New Cases -5

Total number of individuals in hospitals - 252

Recovered & Discharged -21

Deaths - 3



