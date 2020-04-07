Third coronavirus victim cremated - 400 quarantined, access to apartment complex cordoned off

A 73-year-old from Maradana died last night while being transferred to the IDH hospital after been diagnosed for coronavirus infection.



His remains were cremated this afternoon according to quarantine rules.



The funeral took place at Kotikawatta - Mulleriyawa - Udumulla crematorium.



However, before the cremation, several residents in the area protested, alleging that a flaw in the chimney of the crematorium caused the ashes to come to the surrounding homes.



The residents of the area protested when the body of the deceased was taken to the Udumulla crematorium in Kotikawatte, Mulleriyawa, However, the Public Health Inspectors intervened and explained the situation to them.

Several close relatives including the son of the deceased were present at the funeral.

Subsequently the body was cremated under strict safety procedures.

However, residents of the area had informed the Cinnamon Gardens Police that there was a grave dug using a backhoe to bury the man's body at Torrington Jumma Masjid Cemetery.

Accordingly, Torrington Community Development Society President Neil Pradeep Gunasekara made a statement to the police.



Meanwhile, it has been reported that 10 days ago he had been receiving treatment at the Colombo National Hospital and the City Dispensary on the 20th.



He was admitted to the Sri Jayawardenapura Hospital and transferred to IDH last night.



It is reported that this person's nephew has taken a group of pilgrims to Mecca on 25th February and returned to the island recently.



In the meantime, the entry and exit to the apartment complex on Imamul Aruz Mawatha, Maradana, where the deceased had been residing has been closed.

According to Chief Medical Officer in charge of the Colombo Central Region, Dr. Dhammika Adhikariwattege, about 400 families who had close contact with the deceased are being sent to quarantine centers.

The health authorities have taken 12 persons from two families from the Wellampitiya - Welewatta area where the deceased's son lives and subjected them to quarantine process.

Meanwhile, former minister Rishad Bathiudeen has made a Facebook note requesting the president, the prime minister and the health minister to kindly grant permission to bury the body of the deceased.

Similarly, the All Ceylon Jamiyyathul Ulama Organization has again issued a statement.

They said their organization was disappointed with the authorities' decision to cremate the body on 31st March, revising the guidelines on incidental clinical procedures for patients with suspected or diagnosed coronavirus.

They point out that even the World Health Organization has given permission for burial.

However, under the prevailing situation, the organization urges the community to be cautious and restrained if a body is forcibly cremated adding that it is not considered as a sin for them.

They point out that the Government of Sri Lanka is taking every possible action to curb the disaster.

According to the All Ceylon Jamiyyathul Ulama Organization, it is the responsibility of the people to unite and support as a community.

They also urged the Muslim community to report to the health authorities immediately if there are any symptoms of the infection.