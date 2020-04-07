සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Health decisions are more important than political decisions - Prime Minister

Friday, 03 April 2020 - 8:16

An all-party meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa today.

UNP Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe, Leader of the Samagin Jana Balavegaya Sajith Premadasa, Leader of the National Freedom Front Wimal Weerawansa, Dinesh Gunawardena - Leader of the Mahajana Eksath Peramuna, Udaya Gammanpila, Leader of the Pivithuru Hela Urumaya and the Leader of the Tamil National Alliance (TNA) R. Sampanthan, SLMC leader Rauf Hakeem and many other party leaders were present.

Rauff Hakeem, who represents the Muslim community, and several others have met Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa before the All-Party Conference.

This was to discuss the funeral arrangements of Muslims who are infected with coronavirus.

The Prime Minister has said that the matter will be discussed at the all party meeting and the matter could be presented at the meeting.

However, they were reluctant to comment on the matter when the All Party Meeting was convened.

Former MP Rauf Hakeem has said that the manner in which the funeral arrangements are conducted is contrary to their religion.

Pivithuru Hela Urumaya leader and former MP Udaya Gammanpila said that the decisions taken by the health sector should be taken into consideration in view of the current situation in the country.

Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi stated that when the funeral of the first person who died was conducted, their relatives requested that they perform certain religious observances which was not entertained.

Rauff Hakeem also requested that a committee be appointed to look into the matter.

However, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapakse said that given the situation in the country, priority should be given to the advice of the health sector and not to other  political matters.



