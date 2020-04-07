Over 900,000 reported infected patients in 203 countries

The number of coronavirus infected patients from around the globe has increased to 946, 875, while 200,317 have recovered from their infection.

The number of deaths have increased to 48,135

The highest number of infected patients have been reported from the USA with 215,344 while 5,112 deaths have been reported.

Italy has the second highest reported number of 110, 574 infected patients while they account for the highest number of deaths in the world with 13,155.

Spain, the second worst affected country in Europe, has reported 110, 238 patients while the death count exceeds 10,000.

The virus has been successfully controlled in China the first epicenter for the outbreak, with 81,589 infected people and 3318 deaths.

Also, the number of infected patients in neighboring India is now 2,032, and they have reported 58 deaths during this period.