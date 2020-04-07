Fourth+Coronavirus+infected+patient+dies+in+Sri+Lanka+

Director General of Health Services, Dr Anil Jasinghe states that the fourth coronavirus related death has been reported in Sri Lanka.

The victim was a 53-year-old male who was receiving treatment at the IDH hospital.

The victim has died due to an aggravated case of pneumonia according to reports.



Previously a 60 year old, 64 year old and 73 year old died due to corona virus infection in Sri Lanka.



Today five new cases of infected patients were reported today.



151 cases of infected people have been reported in Sri Lanka.





