Recommendations+to+curb+coronavirus+

The Association of Specialist Doctors (PUCSL) met Health and Indigenous Medicine Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi at the Ministry of Health yesterday (01) to offer suggestions, recommendations and methodologies on how to prevent coronavirus.

The Association of Specialists submitted seven key recommendations to the Minister of Health.

Here are the recommendations.

Protective measures to be adopted when treating all patients with colds and common colds are tested for COVID-19.

Widen the research of coronavirus.

Providing special wards for patients coming to hospitals for the treatment of common colds and cough.

Provision of personal protective equipment such as safety kits and clothing to hospitals in a proper manner to the health staff who treat covid-19 patients.

Initiating a Life Insurance Scheme for Health Staff Treating Coronavirus Infected patients

Obtaining specialists advice in clinical practice

The Minister of Health has thanked the Association for its proposals which were very timely including the proposal for life insurance.

She has said that special attention will be taken to establish hospitals in Colombo, Kalutara and Gampaha districts to treat patients with coronavirus.